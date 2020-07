Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to Tomball.. in the heart of it all. This home has been remodeled and has the flavor of modern and OLD HOUSE Charm. 2 plus bedrooms, living room and large dining area.. or study. If you love tinkering.. there is a large room that could be used for that. Walk to the Farmers Market.. and local pubs, and shopping... and walk to the events. Check it out today. Super cute.