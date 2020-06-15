All apartments in Tomball
10142 Shagbark Hickory

10142 Shagbark Hickory Ct · No Longer Available
Location

10142 Shagbark Hickory Ct, Tomball, TX 77375

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction Home . Please read the Directions to go to the house !!! Its not in google map yet !!! Beautiful and efficiency house. 4 bedrooms , 2 bath, 2 garajes, walk-in closet. Great layout. Klein ISD schools. Cul-de-sac . Include Refrigerator, Washer and dryer machine.Please advise the address its no right in the google maps . If you go to the model homes at Pine Trace Village -9942 southern bayberry DriveTomball TX 77375Find the street name to bluewood take that to left and go straight until you find Shagbark Hickory they go to the cul- de- sac house at the right.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10142 Shagbark Hickory have any available units?
10142 Shagbark Hickory doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tomball, TX.
How much is rent in Tomball, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tomball Rent Report.
What amenities does 10142 Shagbark Hickory have?
Some of 10142 Shagbark Hickory's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10142 Shagbark Hickory currently offering any rent specials?
10142 Shagbark Hickory is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10142 Shagbark Hickory pet-friendly?
No, 10142 Shagbark Hickory is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tomball.
Does 10142 Shagbark Hickory offer parking?
Yes, 10142 Shagbark Hickory offers parking.
Does 10142 Shagbark Hickory have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10142 Shagbark Hickory offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10142 Shagbark Hickory have a pool?
No, 10142 Shagbark Hickory does not have a pool.
Does 10142 Shagbark Hickory have accessible units?
No, 10142 Shagbark Hickory does not have accessible units.
Does 10142 Shagbark Hickory have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10142 Shagbark Hickory has units with dishwashers.

