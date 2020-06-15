10142 Shagbark Hickory

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets microwave

New Construction Home . Please read the Directions to go to the house !!! Its not in google map yet !!! Beautiful and efficiency house. 4 bedrooms , 2 bath, 2 garajes, walk-in closet. Great layout. Klein ISD schools. Cul-de-sac . Include Refrigerator, Washer and dryer machine.Please advise the address its no right in the google maps . If you go to the model homes at Pine Trace Village -9942 southern bayberry DriveTomball TX 77375Find the street name to bluewood take that to left and go straight until you find Shagbark Hickory they go to the cul- de- sac house at the right.