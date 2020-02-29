All apartments in Timberwood Park
Last updated February 29 2020 at 4:21 AM

27547 LASSO BND

27547 Lasso Bend · No Longer Available
Location

27547 Lasso Bend, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
IMMACULATE HOME, SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM, AND LIVING ROOM, MUST SEE, BRIGHT AND OPEN PLAN 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM,FENCED BACKYARD, SCHEDULE OUR SHOWING TODAY. Room sizes are approximate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27547 LASSO BND have any available units?
27547 LASSO BND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
Is 27547 LASSO BND currently offering any rent specials?
27547 LASSO BND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27547 LASSO BND pet-friendly?
No, 27547 LASSO BND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 27547 LASSO BND offer parking?
Yes, 27547 LASSO BND offers parking.
Does 27547 LASSO BND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27547 LASSO BND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27547 LASSO BND have a pool?
No, 27547 LASSO BND does not have a pool.
Does 27547 LASSO BND have accessible units?
No, 27547 LASSO BND does not have accessible units.
Does 27547 LASSO BND have units with dishwashers?
No, 27547 LASSO BND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27547 LASSO BND have units with air conditioning?
No, 27547 LASSO BND does not have units with air conditioning.
