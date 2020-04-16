26114 LOOKOUT OAKS

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage media room

Impressive 2 story home on almost a quarter of an acre in the lovely gated community of the Crossings at Lookout Canyon. Open floor plan, tall ceilings, island kitchen, butlers pantry, double staircases, 3 car garage, art niches, office nook, dual master closets, security system, intercom system -indoors and out, solar screens, gas fireplace, water softener, expansive backyard deck, game room, media room and more! All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month. Monthly pet fees apply.