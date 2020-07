Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

- Want amazing views in a country atmosphere yet minutes from shopping and major highways? Look no further than this four-bedroom gem offering master downstairs, two living and 2 eating areas, spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs with a deck off the second story perfect for days of enjoyment. Upgrades galore including granite, appliances, and European wood floors. Outside offers a huge patio area for entertaining and space to include the large lot.



(RLNE5342148)