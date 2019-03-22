All apartments in Timberwood Park
Find more places like 1223 Heavens Peak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Timberwood Park, TX
/
1223 Heavens Peak
Last updated March 22 2019 at 11:44 PM

1223 Heavens Peak

1223 Heavens Peak · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Timberwood Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1223 Heavens Peak, Timberwood Park, TX 78258

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful breathtaking home in the prestigious Mountain Lodge subdivision. Home features stunning architectural designs in 5 spacious bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. (Master bedroom and guest/5th bedroom downstairs. 2 bedrooms upstair share a Jack and Jill bathroom design.) High ceilings throughout, several sitting areas. Large family room/loft room with balcony overviewing the city hill top. Large living room space in front of the chimney, great backyard with mature trees. Enjoy the patio decking overviewing. Home has exquisite hand-carved wood floors in the entry, living and dining. beautiful tile floors in all wet areas. Home also features a 3 car garage and wide leveled driveway.

Neighborhood has private pool, sports courts, nearby entertainment and shopping.

Contact for Pet information as Pet restrictions apply. $500.00 Pet Deposit.
$450.00 Non-Ref Cleaning Fee
Neighborhood has private pool, sports courts, nearby entertainment and shopping. This lot is approximately .32 acres. Has over 4200sf, luminous inside with natural light. Natural gas available in chimney and gas water heater. Has sprinkler system, double pane windows.
Cooktop kitchen, built-in oven, Granite kitchen, beautiful arches, island kitchen, breakfast bar, Walk-in pantry, eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. Utility room and washer and dryer connections inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 Heavens Peak have any available units?
1223 Heavens Peak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 1223 Heavens Peak have?
Some of 1223 Heavens Peak's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 Heavens Peak currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Heavens Peak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Heavens Peak pet-friendly?
Yes, 1223 Heavens Peak is pet friendly.
Does 1223 Heavens Peak offer parking?
Yes, 1223 Heavens Peak offers parking.
Does 1223 Heavens Peak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 Heavens Peak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Heavens Peak have a pool?
Yes, 1223 Heavens Peak has a pool.
Does 1223 Heavens Peak have accessible units?
No, 1223 Heavens Peak does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Heavens Peak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1223 Heavens Peak has units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 Heavens Peak have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1223 Heavens Peak has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Timberwood Park Apartments with GaragesTimberwood Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Timberwood Park Apartments with Washer-DryersTimberwood Park Furnished Apartments
Timberwood Park Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXKerrville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District