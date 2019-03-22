1223 Heavens Peak

Amenities

Beautiful breathtaking home in the prestigious Mountain Lodge subdivision. Home features stunning architectural designs in 5 spacious bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. (Master bedroom and guest/5th bedroom downstairs. 2 bedrooms upstair share a Jack and Jill bathroom design.) High ceilings throughout, several sitting areas. Large family room/loft room with balcony overviewing the city hill top. Large living room space in front of the chimney, great backyard with mature trees. Enjoy the patio decking overviewing. Home has exquisite hand-carved wood floors in the entry, living and dining. beautiful tile floors in all wet areas. Home also features a 3 car garage and wide leveled driveway.



Contact for Pet information as Pet restrictions apply. $500.00 Pet Deposit.

$450.00 Non-Ref Cleaning Fee

Neighborhood has private pool, sports courts, nearby entertainment and shopping. This lot is approximately .32 acres. Has over 4200sf, luminous inside with natural light. Natural gas available in chimney and gas water heater. Has sprinkler system, double pane windows.

Cooktop kitchen, built-in oven, Granite kitchen, beautiful arches, island kitchen, breakfast bar, Walk-in pantry, eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. Utility room and washer and dryer connections inside.