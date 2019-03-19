All apartments in Timberwood Park
27018 Rustic Horse

27018 Rustic Horse · No Longer Available
Location

27018 Rustic Horse, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,945 sf home is located in San Antonio, TX. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27018 Rustic Horse have any available units?
27018 Rustic Horse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 27018 Rustic Horse have?
Some of 27018 Rustic Horse's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27018 Rustic Horse currently offering any rent specials?
27018 Rustic Horse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27018 Rustic Horse pet-friendly?
Yes, 27018 Rustic Horse is pet friendly.
Does 27018 Rustic Horse offer parking?
Yes, 27018 Rustic Horse offers parking.
Does 27018 Rustic Horse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27018 Rustic Horse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27018 Rustic Horse have a pool?
No, 27018 Rustic Horse does not have a pool.
Does 27018 Rustic Horse have accessible units?
No, 27018 Rustic Horse does not have accessible units.
Does 27018 Rustic Horse have units with dishwashers?
No, 27018 Rustic Horse does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27018 Rustic Horse have units with air conditioning?
No, 27018 Rustic Horse does not have units with air conditioning.
