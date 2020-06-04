All apartments in Thrall
Find more places like
591 Lydia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thrall, TX
/
591 Lydia Lane
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:24 AM

591 Lydia Lane

591 Lydia Lane · (817) 886-4308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

591 Lydia Lane, Thrall, TX 76578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3022 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
You can bring the entire family here! Located in Granbury's premier new community of Rolling Creek Ranch, on a cul de sac. This subdivision is loaded with trees, creeks, and natural beauty! This home is upgraded nicely and features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a study and a game room! Beautiful vaulted ceilings and specially selected fixtures and upgrades. Plenty of room for everyone! Granbury is a growing community with a Historical Square and small town living close to everything! 1 hour from DFW airport, 30 minutes from Fort Worth - A Great place to come home to!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 591 Lydia Lane have any available units?
591 Lydia Lane has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 591 Lydia Lane have?
Some of 591 Lydia Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 591 Lydia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
591 Lydia Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 591 Lydia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 591 Lydia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thrall.
Does 591 Lydia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 591 Lydia Lane does offer parking.
Does 591 Lydia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 591 Lydia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 591 Lydia Lane have a pool?
No, 591 Lydia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 591 Lydia Lane have accessible units?
No, 591 Lydia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 591 Lydia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 591 Lydia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 591 Lydia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 591 Lydia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXHornsby Bend, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityTemple CollegeAustin Community College District