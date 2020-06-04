591 Lydia Lane.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

You can bring the entire family here! Located in Granbury's premier new community of Rolling Creek Ranch, on a cul de sac. This subdivision is loaded with trees, creeks, and natural beauty! This home is upgraded nicely and features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a study and a game room! Beautiful vaulted ceilings and specially selected fixtures and upgrades. Plenty of room for everyone! Granbury is a growing community with a Historical Square and small town living close to everything! 1 hour from DFW airport, 30 minutes from Fort Worth - A Great place to come home to!