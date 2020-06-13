/
thrall
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:07 AM
7 Apartments for rent in Thrall, TX
1 Unit Available
592 Lydia Lane
592 Lydia Lane, Thrall, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2832 sqft
Better grab this one quickly! Brand new construction, spacious rooms with beautiful features, such as barn doors, upgraded counter tops, laundry room with sink, and wood-look tile throughout.
1 Unit Available
591 Lydia Lane
591 Lydia Lane, Thrall, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3022 sqft
You can bring the entire family here! Located in Granbury's premier new community of Rolling Creek Ranch, on a cul de sac.
1 Unit Available
614 Lydia Lane
614 Lydia Lane, Thrall, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2832 sqft
Don't wait - it will be gone! The beautiful features in this home make it a very desired rental.
1 Unit Available
587 Lydia Lane
587 Lydia Lane, Thrall, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2650 sqft
This beautiful home is located in the peaceful, gated community of Rolling Creek Ranch. This area is loaded with old oak trees, rolling hills, and natural creeks and ponds.
4 Units Available
Arbors of Taylor
201 Highland Dr, Taylor, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
860 sqft
Find your perfect fit at the Arbors of Taylor Apartments in Taylor, TX, where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for all of our residents.
1 Unit Available
711 Big Sur Trl
711 Big Sur Trail, Taylor, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
2007 sqft
711 Big Sur Trl Available 07/10/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Taylor - Spacious 2-Story Brick Home In Taylor ~ 4 Bedrooms ~ 2.
1 Unit Available
410 W 7th St - 113
410 West 7th Street, Taylor, TX
Studio
$1,000
705 sqft
1 Bed, 1 Bath
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Thrall rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,720.
Some of the colleges located in the Thrall area include Central Texas College, Huston-Tillotson University, Saint Edward's University, Temple College, and Austin Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Thrall from include Austin, Round Rock, Killeen, Pflugerville, and Cedar Park.