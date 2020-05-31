All apartments in Thrall
587 Lydia Lane
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:28 PM

587 Lydia Lane

587 Lydia Lane · (972) 467-5397
Location

587 Lydia Lane, Thrall, TX 76578

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,575

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2650 sqft

Amenities

This beautiful home is located in the peaceful, gated community of Rolling Creek Ranch. This area is loaded with old oak trees, rolling hills, and natural creeks and ponds. In the subdivision, you'll find 17 acres of trails, lakes, and community amenities! A great place to raise a family or enjoy your retirement years! Located near Acton Schools and minutes to the historical Granbury Square. Easy access to Fort Worth, DFW airport, Lake Granbury, hiking, biking, and entertainment. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a study with a closet that can be a 4th bedroom, and game room. It is loaded with features like upgraded granite, ample storage space, vaulted ceilings, beams, and chandeliers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 587 Lydia Lane have any available units?
587 Lydia Lane has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 587 Lydia Lane have?
Some of 587 Lydia Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 587 Lydia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
587 Lydia Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 587 Lydia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 587 Lydia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thrall.
Does 587 Lydia Lane offer parking?
No, 587 Lydia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 587 Lydia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 587 Lydia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 587 Lydia Lane have a pool?
No, 587 Lydia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 587 Lydia Lane have accessible units?
No, 587 Lydia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 587 Lydia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 587 Lydia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 587 Lydia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 587 Lydia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
