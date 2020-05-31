587 Lydia Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities game room new construction

This beautiful home is located in the peaceful, gated community of Rolling Creek Ranch. This area is loaded with old oak trees, rolling hills, and natural creeks and ponds. In the subdivision, you'll find 17 acres of trails, lakes, and community amenities! A great place to raise a family or enjoy your retirement years! Located near Acton Schools and minutes to the historical Granbury Square. Easy access to Fort Worth, DFW airport, Lake Granbury, hiking, biking, and entertainment. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a study with a closet that can be a 4th bedroom, and game room. It is loaded with features like upgraded granite, ample storage space, vaulted ceilings, beams, and chandeliers.