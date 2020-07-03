98 S Wynnoak Circle

Amenities

This home is completely MOVE-IN READY! SUPER CLEAN 3 bedroom, 2 bath + study + formal dining home on a LARGE lot! MAJOR UPDATES including fresh interior paint throughout and new carpet! REMODELED kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, and breakfast bar! Large master with a stunning, newly remodeled master bath with granite counters, double sinks, custom vanity, separate shower, and jetted tub! Secondary bathroom also remodeled! Full sprinkler system, extended back patio, and storage shed! Washer/dryer/refrigerator are included in lease! You will love everything about this home!