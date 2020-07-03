All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:20 PM

98 S Wynnoak Circle

98 South Wynnoak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

98 South Wynnoak Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This home is completely MOVE-IN READY! SUPER CLEAN 3 bedroom, 2 bath + study + formal dining home on a LARGE lot! MAJOR UPDATES including fresh interior paint throughout and new carpet! REMODELED kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, and breakfast bar! Large master with a stunning, newly remodeled master bath with granite counters, double sinks, custom vanity, separate shower, and jetted tub! Secondary bathroom also remodeled! Full sprinkler system, extended back patio, and storage shed! Washer/dryer/refrigerator are included in lease! You will love everything about this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

