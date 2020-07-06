All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated May 28 2019 at 5:23 PM

9 Thistlewood Place

9 Thistlewood Place · No Longer Available
Location

9 Thistlewood Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
garage
Stately red brick colonial on a cul-de-sac. Outstanding updates. Granite counter tops in kitchen and master bathroom. Wood floors in entry and formal dinning. Lg formal living rm. Den opens to kitchen and breakfast. Huge gameroom downstairs off of the family room. Pool table is included. All bedrooms are upstairs. Oversized detached garage w/ 2 car attached porte-cochere. Located in a very desirable area just minutes to the Woodlands Mall.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Thistlewood Place have any available units?
9 Thistlewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 9 Thistlewood Place have?
Some of 9 Thistlewood Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Thistlewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
9 Thistlewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Thistlewood Place pet-friendly?
No, 9 Thistlewood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 9 Thistlewood Place offer parking?
Yes, 9 Thistlewood Place offers parking.
Does 9 Thistlewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Thistlewood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Thistlewood Place have a pool?
No, 9 Thistlewood Place does not have a pool.
Does 9 Thistlewood Place have accessible units?
No, 9 Thistlewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Thistlewood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Thistlewood Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Thistlewood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Thistlewood Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
