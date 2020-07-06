9 Thistlewood Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking pool table garage

Stately red brick colonial on a cul-de-sac. Outstanding updates. Granite counter tops in kitchen and master bathroom. Wood floors in entry and formal dinning. Lg formal living rm. Den opens to kitchen and breakfast. Huge gameroom downstairs off of the family room. Pool table is included. All bedrooms are upstairs. Oversized detached garage w/ 2 car attached porte-cochere. Located in a very desirable area just minutes to the Woodlands Mall.