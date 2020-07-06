9 Thistlewood Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381 Cochran's Crossing
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool table
fireplace
Stately red brick colonial on a cul-de-sac. Outstanding updates. Granite counter tops in kitchen and master bathroom. Wood floors in entry and formal dinning. Lg formal living rm. Den opens to kitchen and breakfast. Huge gameroom downstairs off of the family room. Pool table is included. All bedrooms are upstairs. Oversized detached garage w/ 2 car attached porte-cochere. Located in a very desirable area just minutes to the Woodlands Mall.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
