82 S Cobble Hill Place

Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Story home centrally located in Cochrans Crossing, In The Woodlands! Large back yard with a huge custom deck and a storage building for the yard equipment. Location is everything in Real Estate and this home has it. Minutes to North Shore Park, Hughes Landing, the Mall or groceries! You can get anywhere from here quickly! The home features Double pane windows, New Laminate wood floors in the family room and Kitchen, Stainless steel appliances Washer Dryer & Refrigerator included. Great layout, Master Bedroom is down, Tile and wood Laminate floors through out. Located in a CUL-DE-SAC!Don't miss this fantastic home, come out and take a look!The Owner has decided to reduce the sale price of this home to 209k as is!