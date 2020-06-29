All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 82 S Cobble Hill Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
82 S Cobble Hill Place
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:26 PM

82 S Cobble Hill Place

82 Cobble Hill Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

82 Cobble Hill Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Story home centrally located in Cochrans Crossing, In The Woodlands! Large back yard with a huge custom deck and a storage building for the yard equipment. Location is everything in Real Estate and this home has it. Minutes to North Shore Park, Hughes Landing, the Mall or groceries! You can get anywhere from here quickly! The home features Double pane windows, New Laminate wood floors in the family room and Kitchen, Stainless steel appliances Washer Dryer & Refrigerator included. Great layout, Master Bedroom is down, Tile and wood Laminate floors through out. Located in a CUL-DE-SAC!Don't miss this fantastic home, come out and take a look!The Owner has decided to reduce the sale price of this home to 209k as is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 S Cobble Hill Place have any available units?
82 S Cobble Hill Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 82 S Cobble Hill Place have?
Some of 82 S Cobble Hill Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 S Cobble Hill Place currently offering any rent specials?
82 S Cobble Hill Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 S Cobble Hill Place pet-friendly?
No, 82 S Cobble Hill Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 82 S Cobble Hill Place offer parking?
Yes, 82 S Cobble Hill Place offers parking.
Does 82 S Cobble Hill Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 S Cobble Hill Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 S Cobble Hill Place have a pool?
No, 82 S Cobble Hill Place does not have a pool.
Does 82 S Cobble Hill Place have accessible units?
No, 82 S Cobble Hill Place does not have accessible units.
Does 82 S Cobble Hill Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 S Cobble Hill Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 S Cobble Hill Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 S Cobble Hill Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College