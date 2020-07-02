82 Natures Harp Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Absolutely stunning 3 bedroom home. Private backyard on large wooded CUL-DE-SAC! new floors, gas oven/cooktop, open floorplan, no carpet in the house - laminate and tile floors throughout, new fridge and microwave. garage with shelving, Washer/Dryer, Sprinkler system. On a greenbelt, fenced in, outstanding Deck. No neighbors on right side and wooded greenbelt along the back. Proximity to HEB, TRADER JOES, STARBUCKS, KROGER, DAYCARE CENTERS PUBLIC POOL AND FALCONWING PARK within a five minute walk. School bus stop in front. Check it out today!