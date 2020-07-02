All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated March 31 2019 at 5:06 PM

82 Natures Harp Court

82 Natures Harp Court · No Longer Available
Location

82 Natures Harp Court, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Indian Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely stunning 3 bedroom home. Private backyard on large wooded CUL-DE-SAC! new floors, gas oven/cooktop, open floorplan, no carpet in the house - laminate and tile floors throughout, new fridge and microwave. garage with shelving, Washer/Dryer, Sprinkler system. On a greenbelt, fenced in, outstanding Deck. No neighbors on right side and wooded greenbelt along the back. Proximity to HEB, TRADER JOES, STARBUCKS, KROGER, DAYCARE CENTERS PUBLIC POOL AND FALCONWING PARK within a five minute walk. School bus stop in front. Check it out today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Natures Harp Court have any available units?
82 Natures Harp Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 82 Natures Harp Court have?
Some of 82 Natures Harp Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Natures Harp Court currently offering any rent specials?
82 Natures Harp Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Natures Harp Court pet-friendly?
No, 82 Natures Harp Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 82 Natures Harp Court offer parking?
Yes, 82 Natures Harp Court offers parking.
Does 82 Natures Harp Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 Natures Harp Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Natures Harp Court have a pool?
Yes, 82 Natures Harp Court has a pool.
Does 82 Natures Harp Court have accessible units?
Yes, 82 Natures Harp Court has accessible units.
Does 82 Natures Harp Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 Natures Harp Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Natures Harp Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Natures Harp Court does not have units with air conditioning.

