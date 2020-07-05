80 Scarlet Woods Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in a great location for a commuter with a five minute drive to I-45, close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment in the front of The Woodlands, in addition to walking/biking to schools. This beautiful town home built by Lifeforms has so much to offer with an updated kitchen, nice bathrooms and a good sized master bedroom. There is an inviting second floor covered porch to relax. Plus there is a two car garage with a private double-wide driveway. Also, included is a Kitchen Refrigerator, along with Basic Cable, Yard maintenance, and Trash service. It is available for immediate move-in. The landlords are local and are easy to reach when they are needed.