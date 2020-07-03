75 Lenox Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage hot tub media room

Exceptional custom built home with desired historical Chicago brick! Striking grand entry with elegant winding staircase, Freshly painted throughout, New dark hardwood floors & carpet. Designer selections in lighting, ceiling fans, & mirror framing. Home features art niches, wonderful high Tray ceilings, crown molding, open concept island cooktop. Kitchen has Jennair appliances, 42"cabinets, walk in pantry, wine chiller, breakfast bar with an extraordinary view of the private back yard oasis. Entertaining Veranda/porch provides cool views from family room to the Travertine tiled waterfall pool & Spa. Home features a classy private study, formal dining room & a piano/sitting area. Jack & Jill bathroom by a childrens study area. Game/media room and adjoining veranda overlooks the pool & green space. Master has private access to pool area, updated bath with Whirpool Garden tub & 2 walk in closets. Epoxy floor 3 car garage & cabinets with yard access, & so much more!!