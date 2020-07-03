All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

75 Lenox Hill Drive

75 Lenox Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

75 Lenox Hill Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Indian Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Exceptional custom built home with desired historical Chicago brick! Striking grand entry with elegant winding staircase, Freshly painted throughout, New dark hardwood floors & carpet. Designer selections in lighting, ceiling fans, & mirror framing. Home features art niches, wonderful high Tray ceilings, crown molding, open concept island cooktop. Kitchen has Jennair appliances, 42"cabinets, walk in pantry, wine chiller, breakfast bar with an extraordinary view of the private back yard oasis. Entertaining Veranda/porch provides cool views from family room to the Travertine tiled waterfall pool & Spa. Home features a classy private study, formal dining room & a piano/sitting area. Jack & Jill bathroom by a childrens study area. Game/media room and adjoining veranda overlooks the pool & green space. Master has private access to pool area, updated bath with Whirpool Garden tub & 2 walk in closets. Epoxy floor 3 car garage & cabinets with yard access, & so much more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Lenox Hill Drive have any available units?
75 Lenox Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 75 Lenox Hill Drive have?
Some of 75 Lenox Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Lenox Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
75 Lenox Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Lenox Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 75 Lenox Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 75 Lenox Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 75 Lenox Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 75 Lenox Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Lenox Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Lenox Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 75 Lenox Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 75 Lenox Hill Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 75 Lenox Hill Drive has accessible units.
Does 75 Lenox Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Lenox Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Lenox Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Lenox Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

