All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 75 Fallshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
75 Fallshire Drive
Last updated March 1 2020 at 4:22 AM

75 Fallshire Drive

75 Fallshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

75 Fallshire Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Ready for immediate occupancy! This single story home sits in a quiet neighborhood located close to all the amenities of The Woodlands. It has recently been renovated to include all new wood look flooring, and an updated kitchen with new granite countertops, new backsplash, freshly painted white cabinets and new stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have new granite countertops and tile. This home features a split floor plan that separates the master bedroom from the other bedrooms. It has a flex room that could be used as a dining room, study, playroom, etc. The enclosed back porch provides additional square footage and is the perfect spot to dine, sip your morning coffee, to read a book or watch your kids play in the spacious backyard. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are all included. Properties in this clean, well maintained condition go quickly. Come to see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Fallshire Drive have any available units?
75 Fallshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 75 Fallshire Drive have?
Some of 75 Fallshire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Fallshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
75 Fallshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Fallshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 75 Fallshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 75 Fallshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 75 Fallshire Drive offers parking.
Does 75 Fallshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Fallshire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Fallshire Drive have a pool?
No, 75 Fallshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 75 Fallshire Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 75 Fallshire Drive has accessible units.
Does 75 Fallshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Fallshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Fallshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Fallshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College