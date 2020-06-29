75 Fallshire Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Ready for immediate occupancy! This single story home sits in a quiet neighborhood located close to all the amenities of The Woodlands. It has recently been renovated to include all new wood look flooring, and an updated kitchen with new granite countertops, new backsplash, freshly painted white cabinets and new stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have new granite countertops and tile. This home features a split floor plan that separates the master bedroom from the other bedrooms. It has a flex room that could be used as a dining room, study, playroom, etc. The enclosed back porch provides additional square footage and is the perfect spot to dine, sip your morning coffee, to read a book or watch your kids play in the spacious backyard. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are all included. Properties in this clean, well maintained condition go quickly. Come to see it today!