71 Wind Whisper Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible hot tub

WHAT A GEM!!! This home with a gated private entrance is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and offers lovely hardwood floors with two Master Bedrooms En-suite w/large walk-in closets & gorgeous spa-like bathrooms. The Kitchen and it's Breakfast Bar is open to the Formal Dining Room. Windows galore create wonderful natural light throughout the home. The spacious Living Room and Dining Room both have French doors which open to a private backyard with lawn area and an expansive wood deck perfect for lovely nights & entertaining. No rear neighbors. Fridge, washer/Dryer set stays. Rent includes all yard maintenance.