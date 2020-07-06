All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:19 PM

70 W Tapestry Park Circle

70 West Tapestry Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

70 West Tapestry Park Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77381

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Minutes from I-45, Market Street, Hughes Landing, Town Center & hospitals, this Darling home is ideally situated to commute & enjoy all The Woodlands has to offer. On a peaceful street, this home looks out onto the neighborhood park featuring gazebo & play structures. Stone accents, tiled porch & glass front door welcome you. Large formal dining w/hardwood floors, study & spacious kitchen w/ large island & breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances, refrigerator Incl., gas range, abundant cabinetry & walk-in pantry. Over sized windows span the breakfast room, family room & flow into the master bed, all w/ blinds. Spacious living area w/ fireplace. Utility room w/ space for 2nd refrigerator, washer & dryer incl. Semi-enclosed upstairs gameroom keeps noise levels low. Bedroom 2 w/en-suite bath & 3rd bath up. Large backyard w/ patio provides room for a pool & play, boasts multiple fruit trees, incl. banana & pineapple guava. Enjoy hiking & biking trails to restaurants & shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 W Tapestry Park Circle have any available units?
70 W Tapestry Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 70 W Tapestry Park Circle have?
Some of 70 W Tapestry Park Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 W Tapestry Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
70 W Tapestry Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 W Tapestry Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 70 W Tapestry Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 70 W Tapestry Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 70 W Tapestry Park Circle offers parking.
Does 70 W Tapestry Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 W Tapestry Park Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 W Tapestry Park Circle have a pool?
Yes, 70 W Tapestry Park Circle has a pool.
Does 70 W Tapestry Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 70 W Tapestry Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 70 W Tapestry Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 W Tapestry Park Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 W Tapestry Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 W Tapestry Park Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

