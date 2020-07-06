70 W Tapestry Park Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Minutes from I-45, Market Street, Hughes Landing, Town Center & hospitals, this Darling home is ideally situated to commute & enjoy all The Woodlands has to offer. On a peaceful street, this home looks out onto the neighborhood park featuring gazebo & play structures. Stone accents, tiled porch & glass front door welcome you. Large formal dining w/hardwood floors, study & spacious kitchen w/ large island & breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances, refrigerator Incl., gas range, abundant cabinetry & walk-in pantry. Over sized windows span the breakfast room, family room & flow into the master bed, all w/ blinds. Spacious living area w/ fireplace. Utility room w/ space for 2nd refrigerator, washer & dryer incl. Semi-enclosed upstairs gameroom keeps noise levels low. Bedroom 2 w/en-suite bath & 3rd bath up. Large backyard w/ patio provides room for a pool & play, boasts multiple fruit trees, incl. banana & pineapple guava. Enjoy hiking & biking trails to restaurants & shops.