Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:53 AM

7 Canoe Birch Place

7 Canoe Birch Place · No Longer Available
Location

7 Canoe Birch Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Here it is! You will be impressed with this one-story, 4 bedroom home with a POOL! Private and quiet cul-de-sac location. Beautiful, new, low-maintenance wood-look tile plank flooring throughout entire home(no carpeting). Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are Included. Large island kitchen. Spacious lay-out includes both formal living and dining spaces. Plantation shutters and custom window coverings. Double-sided gas fireplace. This updated home has fresh paint, is very clean and ready for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Canoe Birch Place have any available units?
7 Canoe Birch Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 7 Canoe Birch Place have?
Some of 7 Canoe Birch Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Canoe Birch Place currently offering any rent specials?
7 Canoe Birch Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Canoe Birch Place pet-friendly?
No, 7 Canoe Birch Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 7 Canoe Birch Place offer parking?
Yes, 7 Canoe Birch Place offers parking.
Does 7 Canoe Birch Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Canoe Birch Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Canoe Birch Place have a pool?
Yes, 7 Canoe Birch Place has a pool.
Does 7 Canoe Birch Place have accessible units?
Yes, 7 Canoe Birch Place has accessible units.
Does 7 Canoe Birch Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Canoe Birch Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Canoe Birch Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Canoe Birch Place does not have units with air conditioning.

