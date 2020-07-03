7 Canoe Birch Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Here it is! You will be impressed with this one-story, 4 bedroom home with a POOL! Private and quiet cul-de-sac location. Beautiful, new, low-maintenance wood-look tile plank flooring throughout entire home(no carpeting). Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are Included. Large island kitchen. Spacious lay-out includes both formal living and dining spaces. Plantation shutters and custom window coverings. Double-sided gas fireplace. This updated home has fresh paint, is very clean and ready for immediate move-in.