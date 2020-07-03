66 N Swanwick Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities courtyard game room parking pool garage media room

This is a stunning home in a family friendly neighborhood. A natural stone courtyard provides a private entrance to the home and is the perfect spot to have your morning coffee. The open concept of the downstairs makes this home ideal for entertaining. All bedrooms are located on the first floor but the master retreat is separated from the secondary bedrooms. The master retreat features tray ceilings, crown molding and an en suite bathroom. The en suite bathroom features a separate whirlpool tub, separate large walk in shower and his and her vanities. A grand wrought iron staircase leads to the spacious game room, pre-wired media room and half bath upstairs. This home can be lease furnished. Please inquire for the rental price including the furniture.