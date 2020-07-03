All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

66 N Swanwick Place

66 North Swanwick Place · No Longer Available
Location

66 North Swanwick Place, The Woodlands, TX 77375
Creekside Park

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
game room
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
This is a stunning home in a family friendly neighborhood. A natural stone courtyard provides a private entrance to the home and is the perfect spot to have your morning coffee. The open concept of the downstairs makes this home ideal for entertaining. All bedrooms are located on the first floor but the master retreat is separated from the secondary bedrooms. The master retreat features tray ceilings, crown molding and an en suite bathroom. The en suite bathroom features a separate whirlpool tub, separate large walk in shower and his and her vanities. A grand wrought iron staircase leads to the spacious game room, pre-wired media room and half bath upstairs. This home can be lease furnished. Please inquire for the rental price including the furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 N Swanwick Place have any available units?
66 N Swanwick Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 66 N Swanwick Place have?
Some of 66 N Swanwick Place's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 N Swanwick Place currently offering any rent specials?
66 N Swanwick Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 N Swanwick Place pet-friendly?
No, 66 N Swanwick Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 66 N Swanwick Place offer parking?
Yes, 66 N Swanwick Place offers parking.
Does 66 N Swanwick Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 N Swanwick Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 N Swanwick Place have a pool?
Yes, 66 N Swanwick Place has a pool.
Does 66 N Swanwick Place have accessible units?
No, 66 N Swanwick Place does not have accessible units.
Does 66 N Swanwick Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 N Swanwick Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 N Swanwick Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 N Swanwick Place does not have units with air conditioning.

