Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
6 Pine Needle Place
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:39 PM

6 Pine Needle Place

6 Pine Needle Place · No Longer Available
Location

6 Pine Needle Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Village Builders "VAIL" townhome in the Lodges of Montfair. Conveniently located to the heart of The Woodlands, this home offers Stainless Appliances, 2 inch blinds, Gorgeous granite, 42 inch cabinets, Tile shower surrounds, oversized master shower, iron stair baluster, & pre-wire surround sound in den. All bedrooms have walk-in closets and are located upstairs for convenience. Zoned to exemplary Conroe ISD schools! Home is also for sale. If leasing, landlord needs ~2 weeks for move-out prior to lease starting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Pine Needle Place have any available units?
6 Pine Needle Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 6 Pine Needle Place have?
Some of 6 Pine Needle Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Pine Needle Place currently offering any rent specials?
6 Pine Needle Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Pine Needle Place pet-friendly?
No, 6 Pine Needle Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 6 Pine Needle Place offer parking?
Yes, 6 Pine Needle Place offers parking.
Does 6 Pine Needle Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Pine Needle Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Pine Needle Place have a pool?
No, 6 Pine Needle Place does not have a pool.
Does 6 Pine Needle Place have accessible units?
No, 6 Pine Needle Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Pine Needle Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Pine Needle Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Pine Needle Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Pine Needle Place does not have units with air conditioning.

