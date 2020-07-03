6 Pine Needle Place

Amenities

Village Builders "VAIL" townhome in the Lodges of Montfair. Conveniently located to the heart of The Woodlands, this home offers Stainless Appliances, 2 inch blinds, Gorgeous granite, 42 inch cabinets, Tile shower surrounds, oversized master shower, iron stair baluster, & pre-wire surround sound in den. All bedrooms have walk-in closets and are located upstairs for convenience. Zoned to exemplary Conroe ISD schools! Home is also for sale. If leasing, landlord needs ~2 weeks for move-out prior to lease starting.