58 Secluded Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage elevator

NEVER LIVED IN! Luxury Mediterranean Villa. Gated community on an amazing location overlooking The Woodlands CC Oaks Course. This home with title roofs features a three story floor plan with a guest room downstairs, 2 Secondary bedrooms in the main floor and a Beautiful master bedroom on the third floor with amazing views and green all over the house. One of the biggest lots on the subdivision. Corner lot with lots of privacy surrounded by trees. A large gourmet kitchen with wolf and subzero appliances as well as a formal wine grotto can be found on the second floor. The second and third floor also have oversized balconies that overlook the golf course.