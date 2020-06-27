51 E Rumplecreek Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible dog park game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Classic design and fantastic location in this 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2/1 bath home in highly sought after Village of Cochran's Crossing. You will love the gorgeous shade trees surrounding the home and huge backyard. Beautiful hardwood flooring in the formal dining and kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops and glass subway tile backsplash. Upgraded Flagstone fireplace in living room is a great place to entertain guest after dinner. Master suite with hardwoods, frameless shower, and double vanities. Three bedrooms upstairs and an open gameroom. Freshly painted! Walking distance to Woodlands High School and just down the street from Bear Branch park that has a pool, dog park, skate park and much more! Easy access to I-45,