Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
51 E Rumplecreek Place
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:49 AM

51 E Rumplecreek Place

51 E Rumplecreek Pl · No Longer Available
Location

51 E Rumplecreek Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
dog park
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Classic design and fantastic location in this 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2/1 bath home in highly sought after Village of Cochran's Crossing. You will love the gorgeous shade trees surrounding the home and huge backyard. Beautiful hardwood flooring in the formal dining and kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops and glass subway tile backsplash. Upgraded Flagstone fireplace in living room is a great place to entertain guest after dinner. Master suite with hardwoods, frameless shower, and double vanities. Three bedrooms upstairs and an open gameroom. Freshly painted! Walking distance to Woodlands High School and just down the street from Bear Branch park that has a pool, dog park, skate park and much more! Easy access to I-45,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 E Rumplecreek Place have any available units?
51 E Rumplecreek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 51 E Rumplecreek Place have?
Some of 51 E Rumplecreek Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 E Rumplecreek Place currently offering any rent specials?
51 E Rumplecreek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 E Rumplecreek Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 E Rumplecreek Place is pet friendly.
Does 51 E Rumplecreek Place offer parking?
Yes, 51 E Rumplecreek Place offers parking.
Does 51 E Rumplecreek Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 E Rumplecreek Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 E Rumplecreek Place have a pool?
Yes, 51 E Rumplecreek Place has a pool.
Does 51 E Rumplecreek Place have accessible units?
Yes, 51 E Rumplecreek Place has accessible units.
Does 51 E Rumplecreek Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 E Rumplecreek Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 E Rumplecreek Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 E Rumplecreek Place does not have units with air conditioning.

