50 Mediterra Way

Amenities

Architectural details and fine finishes blend together creating a rustic and romantic feel for this one-of-a-kind home in Carlton Woods. Backing to the 11 hole of the Fazio course, this custom home by Morris Hullinger is an exceptional find! Beautiful stone accents walls, soaring ceilings, marble, limestone and honed granite counter tops, incredible water views from most every room in the house are enjoyed via a well thought out U-Shaped floor plan. Master bedroom down with dual sided fireplace and adjoining study, wine room, and 3 large bedrooms up with all the comforts! Multiple entertaining venues inside and out include a huge game-room, full bar and flex/media room. Outdoors, a grass courtyard overlooks the pool, spa, lake and covered pavilion that is outfitted with a wood finished vaulted ceiling, fireplace, summer kitchen and generous entertaining space.