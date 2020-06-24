All apartments in The Woodlands
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
50 Mediterra Way
Last updated March 20 2020 at 5:36 PM

50 Mediterra Way

50 Mediterra Way · No Longer Available
Location

50 Mediterra Way, The Woodlands, TX 77389
Creekside Park

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
wine room
Architectural details and fine finishes blend together creating a rustic and romantic feel for this one-of-a-kind home in Carlton Woods. Backing to the 11 hole of the Fazio course, this custom home by Morris Hullinger is an exceptional find! Beautiful stone accents walls, soaring ceilings, marble, limestone and honed granite counter tops, incredible water views from most every room in the house are enjoyed via a well thought out U-Shaped floor plan. Master bedroom down with dual sided fireplace and adjoining study, wine room, and 3 large bedrooms up with all the comforts! Multiple entertaining venues inside and out include a huge game-room, full bar and flex/media room. Outdoors, a grass courtyard overlooks the pool, spa, lake and covered pavilion that is outfitted with a wood finished vaulted ceiling, fireplace, summer kitchen and generous entertaining space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Mediterra Way have any available units?
50 Mediterra Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 50 Mediterra Way have?
Some of 50 Mediterra Way's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Mediterra Way currently offering any rent specials?
50 Mediterra Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Mediterra Way pet-friendly?
No, 50 Mediterra Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 50 Mediterra Way offer parking?
Yes, 50 Mediterra Way offers parking.
Does 50 Mediterra Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Mediterra Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Mediterra Way have a pool?
Yes, 50 Mediterra Way has a pool.
Does 50 Mediterra Way have accessible units?
Yes, 50 Mediterra Way has accessible units.
Does 50 Mediterra Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Mediterra Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Mediterra Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Mediterra Way does not have units with air conditioning.

