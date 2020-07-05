All apartments in The Woodlands
The Woodlands, TX
46 Berryfrost Lane
46 Berryfrost Lane

46 Berryfrost Lane · No Longer Available
The Woodlands
Grogan's Mill
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Location

46 Berryfrost Lane, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This home is an exceptional find... situated in the highly sought after front of The Woodlands. Location is everything, near I-45, shopping, restaurants, medical, and much more. This beautiful home has many updates and is located on a cul-de-sac road. There are no immediate back neighbors which offers a private backyard experience. Walk out the back gate to take off wandering down the walking trail to a nearby small lake or relax while grilling out on the large deck. All bedrooms are located upstairs(one even has a bit of a water view), which means plenty of room downstairs for family fun and gatherings. Updated kitchen, large living room with fireplace and wine/coffee bar are part of the charm of this floorpan. There is a separate den with an open concept featuring a bar area and dining room which makes it a perfect setting for parties with family and friends. Schedule your private showing today ... and welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Berryfrost Lane have any available units?
46 Berryfrost Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 46 Berryfrost Lane have?
Some of 46 Berryfrost Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Berryfrost Lane currently offering any rent specials?
46 Berryfrost Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Berryfrost Lane pet-friendly?
No, 46 Berryfrost Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 46 Berryfrost Lane offer parking?
Yes, 46 Berryfrost Lane offers parking.
Does 46 Berryfrost Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Berryfrost Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Berryfrost Lane have a pool?
No, 46 Berryfrost Lane does not have a pool.
Does 46 Berryfrost Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 46 Berryfrost Lane has accessible units.
Does 46 Berryfrost Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Berryfrost Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Berryfrost Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Berryfrost Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

