46 Berryfrost Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible coffee bar parking bbq/grill garage

This home is an exceptional find... situated in the highly sought after front of The Woodlands. Location is everything, near I-45, shopping, restaurants, medical, and much more. This beautiful home has many updates and is located on a cul-de-sac road. There are no immediate back neighbors which offers a private backyard experience. Walk out the back gate to take off wandering down the walking trail to a nearby small lake or relax while grilling out on the large deck. All bedrooms are located upstairs(one even has a bit of a water view), which means plenty of room downstairs for family fun and gatherings. Updated kitchen, large living room with fireplace and wine/coffee bar are part of the charm of this floorpan. There is a separate den with an open concept featuring a bar area and dining room which makes it a perfect setting for parties with family and friends. Schedule your private showing today ... and welcome home!