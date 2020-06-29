All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

43 Stone Creek Place

43 Stone Creek Pl · No Longer Available
Location

43 Stone Creek Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3/2.5 Home Located in Gated Community in The Woodlands - Visit this beautiful 2 story townhome on a cul-de-sac and greenbelt lot in Alden Bridge! Amazing upgrades: extensive crown moulding, beautiful hardwood floors, upgraded carpet, decorator faucets, recessed lighting throughout the house, Corian counters, insulated Low-E windows & decorator colors. Cook in the spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar, tile floor & gas cooking. The expansive kitchen opens to sunny breakfast room, with elegant formal dining, and a den with gas/log fireplace. You'll have space as well, with three generous bedrooms up and a lovely patio as well! 2 car garage w/shelving & storage. Located in the heart of The Woodlands, it's close to shops & restaurants!

(RLNE4545075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Stone Creek Place have any available units?
43 Stone Creek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 43 Stone Creek Place have?
Some of 43 Stone Creek Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Stone Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
43 Stone Creek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Stone Creek Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 43 Stone Creek Place is pet friendly.
Does 43 Stone Creek Place offer parking?
Yes, 43 Stone Creek Place offers parking.
Does 43 Stone Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Stone Creek Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Stone Creek Place have a pool?
No, 43 Stone Creek Place does not have a pool.
Does 43 Stone Creek Place have accessible units?
No, 43 Stone Creek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Stone Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Stone Creek Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Stone Creek Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 43 Stone Creek Place has units with air conditioning.

