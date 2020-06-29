43 Stone Creek Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3/2.5 Home Located in Gated Community in The Woodlands - Visit this beautiful 2 story townhome on a cul-de-sac and greenbelt lot in Alden Bridge! Amazing upgrades: extensive crown moulding, beautiful hardwood floors, upgraded carpet, decorator faucets, recessed lighting throughout the house, Corian counters, insulated Low-E windows & decorator colors. Cook in the spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar, tile floor & gas cooking. The expansive kitchen opens to sunny breakfast room, with elegant formal dining, and a den with gas/log fireplace. You'll have space as well, with three generous bedrooms up and a lovely patio as well! 2 car garage w/shelving & storage. Located in the heart of The Woodlands, it's close to shops & restaurants!



(RLNE4545075)