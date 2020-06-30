All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:50 PM

43 Bark Bend Place

43 Bark Bend Pl · No Longer Available
Location

43 Bark Bend Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77385
Harper's Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Charming updated two story home for lease located in Harper's Landing! The home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. Updated kitchen, fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Spacious, open living room and dining room. Eat-in kitchen includes fresh paint, quartz counter tops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and tile floors that overlooks the backyard. The home is located on a large corner lot with an attached two car garage. Conveniently located to bike trails and area parks. Easy commute to I-45.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Bark Bend Place have any available units?
43 Bark Bend Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 43 Bark Bend Place have?
Some of 43 Bark Bend Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Bark Bend Place currently offering any rent specials?
43 Bark Bend Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Bark Bend Place pet-friendly?
No, 43 Bark Bend Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 43 Bark Bend Place offer parking?
Yes, 43 Bark Bend Place offers parking.
Does 43 Bark Bend Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Bark Bend Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Bark Bend Place have a pool?
No, 43 Bark Bend Place does not have a pool.
Does 43 Bark Bend Place have accessible units?
Yes, 43 Bark Bend Place has accessible units.
Does 43 Bark Bend Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Bark Bend Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Bark Bend Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Bark Bend Place does not have units with air conditioning.

