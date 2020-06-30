43 Bark Bend Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Charming updated two story home for lease located in Harper's Landing! The home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. Updated kitchen, fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Spacious, open living room and dining room. Eat-in kitchen includes fresh paint, quartz counter tops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and tile floors that overlooks the backyard. The home is located on a large corner lot with an attached two car garage. Conveniently located to bike trails and area parks. Easy commute to I-45.