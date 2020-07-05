42 Shell Port Square

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage media room

FULLY FURNISHED Townhome in EAST SHORE! Turn Key 4 Bedroom, 3.5 baths, full 2 car garage. Family room/media room, study, extra room downstairs can be used for guests or 4th bedroom! Kitchen offers stainless appliances, gas cooking, double oven, granite counters, tumbled marble backsplash, LED recessed lighting. Note 2" wood blinds, spacious master bedroom & large walk in closet! Master bath offers large walk in shower, Jacuzzi tub in hall bath & granite counters everywhere. Enjoy 2 furnished patios overlooking the greenbelt area & watch the commuters with yet a 25 minute drive. Walk to The Toasted Yolk for breakfast (it's so good), Stroll to Market Street, The Pavilion, Woodlands Mall OR take the Trolly! Embrace a private home living experience at a fraction of the cost of hotel, apartment or corporate housing & a full 2 car garage! Utilities can be incl. @ additional daily rate. Avoid the cost of expensive hook up fees & aggravation. Move out cleaning fee additional