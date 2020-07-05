All apartments in The Woodlands
42 Shell Port Square

Location

42 Shell Port Square, The Woodlands, TX 77380
East Shore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
media room
FULLY FURNISHED Townhome in EAST SHORE! Turn Key 4 Bedroom, 3.5 baths, full 2 car garage. Family room/media room, study, extra room downstairs can be used for guests or 4th bedroom! Kitchen offers stainless appliances, gas cooking, double oven, granite counters, tumbled marble backsplash, LED recessed lighting. Note 2" wood blinds, spacious master bedroom & large walk in closet! Master bath offers large walk in shower, Jacuzzi tub in hall bath & granite counters everywhere. Enjoy 2 furnished patios overlooking the greenbelt area & watch the commuters with yet a 25 minute drive. Walk to The Toasted Yolk for breakfast (it's so good), Stroll to Market Street, The Pavilion, Woodlands Mall OR take the Trolly! Embrace a private home living experience at a fraction of the cost of hotel, apartment or corporate housing & a full 2 car garage! Utilities can be incl. @ additional daily rate. Avoid the cost of expensive hook up fees & aggravation. Move out cleaning fee additional

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Shell Port Square have any available units?
42 Shell Port Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 42 Shell Port Square have?
Some of 42 Shell Port Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Shell Port Square currently offering any rent specials?
42 Shell Port Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Shell Port Square pet-friendly?
No, 42 Shell Port Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 42 Shell Port Square offer parking?
Yes, 42 Shell Port Square offers parking.
Does 42 Shell Port Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Shell Port Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Shell Port Square have a pool?
No, 42 Shell Port Square does not have a pool.
Does 42 Shell Port Square have accessible units?
Yes, 42 Shell Port Square has accessible units.
Does 42 Shell Port Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Shell Port Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Shell Port Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Shell Port Square does not have units with air conditioning.

