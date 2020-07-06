All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:06 PM

42 Rockridge Drive

42 Rockridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

42 Rockridge Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Indian Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Move-in ready 2 story home for lease in Indian Springs! Look no further! Abundant windows, lots of natural light, tile and wood floors (no carpet) and excellent use of space. Fresh on-trend paint. Vaulted ceiling in the family room creates a lovely space that opens to a large HVAC controlled patio/sunroom. Perfect for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors totally, come rain or shine - so versatile! Charming kitchen opening to the family room has S/S appliances w/Refrigerator included. Upstairs master en-suite recently updated. The 2nd bathroom has travertine and stone shower. Peaceful surroundings with beautiful mature trees. Attached double garage with double-width driveway. Never flooded! Minutes from Market St, the Waterway, I-45 and conveniently located to the Exxon Campus and 99. Zoned to exemplary schools and close to area parks, pool, shopping, restaurants, hike and bike trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Rockridge Drive have any available units?
42 Rockridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 42 Rockridge Drive have?
Some of 42 Rockridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Rockridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
42 Rockridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Rockridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 42 Rockridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 42 Rockridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 42 Rockridge Drive offers parking.
Does 42 Rockridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Rockridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Rockridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 42 Rockridge Drive has a pool.
Does 42 Rockridge Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 42 Rockridge Drive has accessible units.
Does 42 Rockridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Rockridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Rockridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42 Rockridge Drive has units with air conditioning.

