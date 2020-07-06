42 Rockridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Move-in ready 2 story home for lease in Indian Springs! Look no further! Abundant windows, lots of natural light, tile and wood floors (no carpet) and excellent use of space. Fresh on-trend paint. Vaulted ceiling in the family room creates a lovely space that opens to a large HVAC controlled patio/sunroom. Perfect for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors totally, come rain or shine - so versatile! Charming kitchen opening to the family room has S/S appliances w/Refrigerator included. Upstairs master en-suite recently updated. The 2nd bathroom has travertine and stone shower. Peaceful surroundings with beautiful mature trees. Attached double garage with double-width driveway. Never flooded! Minutes from Market St, the Waterway, I-45 and conveniently located to the Exxon Campus and 99. Zoned to exemplary schools and close to area parks, pool, shopping, restaurants, hike and bike trails!