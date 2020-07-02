All apartments in The Woodlands
The Woodlands, TX
42 N. Misty Canyon
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:29 PM

42 N. Misty Canyon

42 North Misty Canyon Place · No Longer Available
Location

42 North Misty Canyon Place, The Woodlands, TX 77385
Harper's Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful Two Story 3/2.5 Harpers Landing Home in The Woodlands - Come take a look at this beautiful Woodlands home with exceptional hardwood floors, a large pantry, huge closets and a huge game room! You'll have access to tennis courts, hoa pool, large park and skate park.
Located on a 7,200 sq. ft. lot, the backyard is extremely huge along with a covered patio with plenty of space for your family or guests. The entire patio is hooked up with a central audio and comes with a flat screen for you to enjoy football/grilling season.
As if the home couldn't be better, but it's located right next to The Woodlands Mall and an easy hop to I-45.
Schedule your showing now, you won't be disappointed!

(RLNE5157029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 N. Misty Canyon have any available units?
42 N. Misty Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 42 N. Misty Canyon have?
Some of 42 N. Misty Canyon's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 N. Misty Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
42 N. Misty Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 N. Misty Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 N. Misty Canyon is pet friendly.
Does 42 N. Misty Canyon offer parking?
Yes, 42 N. Misty Canyon offers parking.
Does 42 N. Misty Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 N. Misty Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 N. Misty Canyon have a pool?
Yes, 42 N. Misty Canyon has a pool.
Does 42 N. Misty Canyon have accessible units?
No, 42 N. Misty Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 42 N. Misty Canyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 N. Misty Canyon has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 N. Misty Canyon have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42 N. Misty Canyon has units with air conditioning.

