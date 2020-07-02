42 N. Misty Canyon

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system game room parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful Two Story 3/2.5 Harpers Landing Home in The Woodlands - Come take a look at this beautiful Woodlands home with exceptional hardwood floors, a large pantry, huge closets and a huge game room! You'll have access to tennis courts, hoa pool, large park and skate park.

Located on a 7,200 sq. ft. lot, the backyard is extremely huge along with a covered patio with plenty of space for your family or guests. The entire patio is hooked up with a central audio and comes with a flat screen for you to enjoy football/grilling season.

As if the home couldn't be better, but it's located right next to The Woodlands Mall and an easy hop to I-45.

Schedule your showing now, you won't be disappointed!



