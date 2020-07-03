39 Handbridge Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

This DR Horton split plan has huge master and secondary bedrooms that are located in the front of the home. Over-sized study and dining room too. Cozy up around the fire place or entertain your guests in this open kitchen den plan. Covered porch in the front and patio area out back that backs up to the Greenbelt. This home offers LOW E Windows and Energy Star Appliances. Recent updates include fresh paint, laminate wood flooring in all of the bedrooms and new microwave! Refrigerator and washer/dryer included with rental.