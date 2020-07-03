All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated January 25 2020 at 4:08 PM

39 Handbridge Place

39 Handbridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

39 Handbridge Place, The Woodlands, TX 77375
Creekside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This DR Horton split plan has huge master and secondary bedrooms that are located in the front of the home. Over-sized study and dining room too. Cozy up around the fire place or entertain your guests in this open kitchen den plan. Covered porch in the front and patio area out back that backs up to the Greenbelt. This home offers LOW E Windows and Energy Star Appliances. Recent updates include fresh paint, laminate wood flooring in all of the bedrooms and new microwave! Refrigerator and washer/dryer included with rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Handbridge Place have any available units?
39 Handbridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 39 Handbridge Place have?
Some of 39 Handbridge Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Handbridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
39 Handbridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Handbridge Place pet-friendly?
No, 39 Handbridge Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 39 Handbridge Place offer parking?
Yes, 39 Handbridge Place offers parking.
Does 39 Handbridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Handbridge Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Handbridge Place have a pool?
No, 39 Handbridge Place does not have a pool.
Does 39 Handbridge Place have accessible units?
Yes, 39 Handbridge Place has accessible units.
Does 39 Handbridge Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Handbridge Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Handbridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Handbridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.

