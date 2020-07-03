All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

37 Stone Creek Place

37 Stone Creek Pl · No Longer Available
Location

37 Stone Creek Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**FULLY FURNISHED!! Open Living, Dining and kitchen combo with refrigerator included, gas log fireplace. Master bedroom with king size bed, full bath with bathtub and walk-in closet, Bedroom 2 with queen bed. Both on 2nd floor. Second full bath with bath tub. Nice balcony and storage room with ceiling fan. First floor features a spacious bedroom with 2 twin beds and large closets. Storage underneath the staircase and utility room with washer and dryer included. Small garage for bikes and trash cans. Driveway for 2 cars. SHORT TERM at Landlord's consideration at $ 2,400 a month. READY TO MOVE IN!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Stone Creek Place have any available units?
37 Stone Creek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 37 Stone Creek Place have?
Some of 37 Stone Creek Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Stone Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
37 Stone Creek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Stone Creek Place pet-friendly?
No, 37 Stone Creek Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 37 Stone Creek Place offer parking?
Yes, 37 Stone Creek Place offers parking.
Does 37 Stone Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 Stone Creek Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Stone Creek Place have a pool?
No, 37 Stone Creek Place does not have a pool.
Does 37 Stone Creek Place have accessible units?
No, 37 Stone Creek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Stone Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Stone Creek Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Stone Creek Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Stone Creek Place does not have units with air conditioning.

