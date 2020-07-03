37 Stone Creek Place

Amenities

**FULLY FURNISHED!! Open Living, Dining and kitchen combo with refrigerator included, gas log fireplace. Master bedroom with king size bed, full bath with bathtub and walk-in closet, Bedroom 2 with queen bed. Both on 2nd floor. Second full bath with bath tub. Nice balcony and storage room with ceiling fan. First floor features a spacious bedroom with 2 twin beds and large closets. Storage underneath the staircase and utility room with washer and dryer included. Small garage for bikes and trash cans. Driveway for 2 cars. SHORT TERM at Landlord's consideration at $ 2,400 a month. READY TO MOVE IN!!