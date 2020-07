Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to your Woodland Home! Home is neatly kept with nice laminate flooring from entry and through out home, nicely situated side kitchen with updated appliances and granite counter tops! Each room is quaint and awaits you. This home is nicely situated in a Golf Course Community, with area pool and close shopping including your Woodland shopping area! Come see it today, it wont last long!