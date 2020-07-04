31 Trilling Bird Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage

Gorgeous 1 1/2 story home in the community of Alden Bridge! Fabulous backyard with sparkling pool with raised wall and water feature. This homes offers extensive tile and laminate flooring, high ceilings, plantation blinds, formal dining, study and huge upstairs game room. Large chef dream kitchen with updated granite counters, stainless steel appliances, designer paint and includes refrigerator. Split floor plan with large private master suite including separate shower and tub with dual vanities and walk in closet. Covered pergola, mature landscaping and a private greenbelt reserve behind make this your private oasis. Home comes with washer/dryer/refrigerator plus pool and lawn maintenance.