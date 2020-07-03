All apartments in The Woodlands
31 Slatestone Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

31 Slatestone Circle

31 E Slatestone Cir · No Longer Available
Location

31 E Slatestone Cir, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
EXECUTIVE LEASE! Fantastic spacious wooded lot, includes a RESORT STYLE POOL, SPA & OUTDOOR COVERED SUMMER KITCHEN with granite counters, bar stools & stainless appliances. Live the DREAM in a home with soaring ceilings, HARDWOOD floors, top of the line appliances, abundant built-in storage, a private bath for every bedroom & 2 guest bathrooms! The spacious gourmet island kitchen offers Granite counters, stainless double ovens, Thermadore 6 burner gas cooktop, beverage cooler, warming drawer & a pantry that is huge! Two flat screen TV's with sound system will remain with the home. You will enjoy both formals, a double sided fireplace, French doors leading into a private study, all the bedrooms offer private baths with a Master Suite down. A Media & game room are upstairs for casual family enjoyment. The backyard boasts a covered patio w/seating, FABULOUS SUMMER KITCHEN, lush landscaping! Outstanding home in a prestigious family neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Slatestone Circle have any available units?
31 Slatestone Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 31 Slatestone Circle have?
Some of 31 Slatestone Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Slatestone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
31 Slatestone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Slatestone Circle pet-friendly?
No, 31 Slatestone Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 31 Slatestone Circle offer parking?
Yes, 31 Slatestone Circle offers parking.
Does 31 Slatestone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Slatestone Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Slatestone Circle have a pool?
Yes, 31 Slatestone Circle has a pool.
Does 31 Slatestone Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 31 Slatestone Circle has accessible units.
Does 31 Slatestone Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Slatestone Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Slatestone Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Slatestone Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

