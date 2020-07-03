31 Slatestone Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool hot tub

EXECUTIVE LEASE! Fantastic spacious wooded lot, includes a RESORT STYLE POOL, SPA & OUTDOOR COVERED SUMMER KITCHEN with granite counters, bar stools & stainless appliances. Live the DREAM in a home with soaring ceilings, HARDWOOD floors, top of the line appliances, abundant built-in storage, a private bath for every bedroom & 2 guest bathrooms! The spacious gourmet island kitchen offers Granite counters, stainless double ovens, Thermadore 6 burner gas cooktop, beverage cooler, warming drawer & a pantry that is huge! Two flat screen TV's with sound system will remain with the home. You will enjoy both formals, a double sided fireplace, French doors leading into a private study, all the bedrooms offer private baths with a Master Suite down. A Media & game room are upstairs for casual family enjoyment. The backyard boasts a covered patio w/seating, FABULOUS SUMMER KITCHEN, lush landscaping! Outstanding home in a prestigious family neighborhood!