31 N Duskwood Place
31 N Duskwood Place

31 North Duskwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

31 North Duskwood Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
tennis court
Fabulous rental home so close to everything, 5 minutes either direction to village centers. Entire interior walls just painted (10/19) light grey...so fresh and modern..not shown in these photos. Recent roof, AC's, hardwood flooring and carpet. Recent moldings and crown moldings on 1st floor. Granite counters in kitchen, updated GE Profile appliances. Nice sized closets and ceiling fans throughout, recent doors. Recent double fencing and sprinkler system. Neighborhood park, 1 block away with toddler and youth playsets, tennis courts. Easy access to jogging and bike paths. Must see rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 N Duskwood Place have any available units?
31 N Duskwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 31 N Duskwood Place have?
Some of 31 N Duskwood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 N Duskwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
31 N Duskwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 N Duskwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 31 N Duskwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 31 N Duskwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 31 N Duskwood Place offers parking.
Does 31 N Duskwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 N Duskwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 N Duskwood Place have a pool?
No, 31 N Duskwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 31 N Duskwood Place have accessible units?
Yes, 31 N Duskwood Place has accessible units.
Does 31 N Duskwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 N Duskwood Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 N Duskwood Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31 N Duskwood Place has units with air conditioning.

