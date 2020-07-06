31 N Duskwood Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage tennis court

Fabulous rental home so close to everything, 5 minutes either direction to village centers. Entire interior walls just painted (10/19) light grey...so fresh and modern..not shown in these photos. Recent roof, AC's, hardwood flooring and carpet. Recent moldings and crown moldings on 1st floor. Granite counters in kitchen, updated GE Profile appliances. Nice sized closets and ceiling fans throughout, recent doors. Recent double fencing and sprinkler system. Neighborhood park, 1 block away with toddler and youth playsets, tennis courts. Easy access to jogging and bike paths. Must see rental!