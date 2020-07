Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful hard to find remodeled home. This original 4 home bedroom, 3.5 bath; has an extra small bedroom with a full bath next to the laundry room that could be used as a 5th bedroom. Premium corner lot with an over sized terrace and lots of privacy. House offers many upgrades and has been recently remodeled; shutters, wood and wood tile floors , over sized 2nd bedroom, new bathroom cabinetry, upgraded carpet are a few of the additions to this lovely home. Ready by June 1st.