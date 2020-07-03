All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:32 PM

3 Barlow Court

3 Barlow Court · No Longer Available
Location

3 Barlow Court, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful light and bright home on a corner cul-de-sac ready for move-in! Open floorplan, art niches and more. Granite island kitchen which opens to large family room that features a fireplace and a stunning wall of windows. Formal dining, plantation shutters, large study located in the front of the home (perfect for working at home!), spacious Master suite downstairs w/designer closet. Gameroom, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are upstairs. Home boasts a wraparound front porch w/2 separate sitting areas PLUS an inviting sparkling pool in the backyard and cool-deck patio surface to keep your feet cool! Exemplary schools; close to Coulson Tough Elementary. New paint-less than 1 year old! Pool maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Barlow Court have any available units?
3 Barlow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 3 Barlow Court have?
Some of 3 Barlow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Barlow Court currently offering any rent specials?
3 Barlow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Barlow Court pet-friendly?
No, 3 Barlow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 3 Barlow Court offer parking?
Yes, 3 Barlow Court offers parking.
Does 3 Barlow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Barlow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Barlow Court have a pool?
Yes, 3 Barlow Court has a pool.
Does 3 Barlow Court have accessible units?
Yes, 3 Barlow Court has accessible units.
Does 3 Barlow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Barlow Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Barlow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Barlow Court does not have units with air conditioning.

