3 Barlow Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage

Beautiful light and bright home on a corner cul-de-sac ready for move-in! Open floorplan, art niches and more. Granite island kitchen which opens to large family room that features a fireplace and a stunning wall of windows. Formal dining, plantation shutters, large study located in the front of the home (perfect for working at home!), spacious Master suite downstairs w/designer closet. Gameroom, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are upstairs. Home boasts a wraparound front porch w/2 separate sitting areas PLUS an inviting sparkling pool in the backyard and cool-deck patio surface to keep your feet cool! Exemplary schools; close to Coulson Tough Elementary. New paint-less than 1 year old! Pool maintenance included.