28 Marabou Pl
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

28 Marabou Pl

28 Marabou Place · No Longer Available
Location

28 Marabou Place, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Modern, updated one-story home presents an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, in a quiet neighborhood near The Woodlands Mall and less than 5 min to I45. It has fresh paint and modern colors throughout, new flooring, an open view to the backyard, and a large brick fireplace with a custom wood mantel. The island kitchen offers granite counter tops, an open and modern feel, and a dining area/breakfast nook. The private backyard has a new back fence, a large freshly painted deck and kid's wooden swing set, providing ample green space and mature trees.

(RLNE5612361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

