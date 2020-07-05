28 Marabou Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Modern, updated one-story home presents an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, in a quiet neighborhood near The Woodlands Mall and less than 5 min to I45. It has fresh paint and modern colors throughout, new flooring, an open view to the backyard, and a large brick fireplace with a custom wood mantel. The island kitchen offers granite counter tops, an open and modern feel, and a dining area/breakfast nook. The private backyard has a new back fence, a large freshly painted deck and kid's wooden swing set, providing ample green space and mature trees.



(RLNE5612361)