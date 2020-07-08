All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 26 Lush Meadow Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
26 Lush Meadow Place
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:15 PM

26 Lush Meadow Place

26 Lush Meadow Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

26 Lush Meadow Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the peaceful Woodlands Village Cochrans community. This home sits on a cul-de-sac just minutes from town center! Functional floor plan offers formal dining, formal living. and family room! Kitchen features tile floors, granite counter tops, and dry bar. 2nd floor master suit comes complete with walk in closet, double sinks, and Jacuzzi tub with separate shower. Back yard features covered patio with ceiling fans! Come see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Lush Meadow Place have any available units?
26 Lush Meadow Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 26 Lush Meadow Place have?
Some of 26 Lush Meadow Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Lush Meadow Place currently offering any rent specials?
26 Lush Meadow Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Lush Meadow Place pet-friendly?
No, 26 Lush Meadow Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 26 Lush Meadow Place offer parking?
Yes, 26 Lush Meadow Place offers parking.
Does 26 Lush Meadow Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Lush Meadow Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Lush Meadow Place have a pool?
No, 26 Lush Meadow Place does not have a pool.
Does 26 Lush Meadow Place have accessible units?
No, 26 Lush Meadow Place does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Lush Meadow Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Lush Meadow Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Lush Meadow Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Lush Meadow Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College