26 Lush Meadow Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the peaceful Woodlands Village Cochrans community. This home sits on a cul-de-sac just minutes from town center! Functional floor plan offers formal dining, formal living. and family room! Kitchen features tile floors, granite counter tops, and dry bar. 2nd floor master suit comes complete with walk in closet, double sinks, and Jacuzzi tub with separate shower. Back yard features covered patio with ceiling fans! Come see this home today!