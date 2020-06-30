All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:36 PM

26 Lazy Lane

26 Lazy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

26 Lazy Lane, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Amazing 2 story home located in the front of The Woodlands. Quietly tucked away in cul de sac right near The Woodlands Country Club and golf course. Freshly painted exterior and interior gives this home a fresh and welcoming appearance. The open concept floor plan is unique and allows plenty of natural light. Updated, clean, tile throughout living areas. 3 bed plus a study that can be used as a 4th bedroom, 2 and a half bath home, complete with large patio off of the main living area. Downstairs flex space that can be used as a gameroom. White and bright kitchen cooktop island. 2 car attached garage and lots of great closet space and storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Lazy Lane have any available units?
26 Lazy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 26 Lazy Lane have?
Some of 26 Lazy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Lazy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
26 Lazy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Lazy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 26 Lazy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 26 Lazy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 26 Lazy Lane offers parking.
Does 26 Lazy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Lazy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Lazy Lane have a pool?
No, 26 Lazy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 26 Lazy Lane have accessible units?
No, 26 Lazy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Lazy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Lazy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Lazy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Lazy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

