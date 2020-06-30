26 Lazy Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Amazing 2 story home located in the front of The Woodlands. Quietly tucked away in cul de sac right near The Woodlands Country Club and golf course. Freshly painted exterior and interior gives this home a fresh and welcoming appearance. The open concept floor plan is unique and allows plenty of natural light. Updated, clean, tile throughout living areas. 3 bed plus a study that can be used as a 4th bedroom, 2 and a half bath home, complete with large patio off of the main living area. Downstairs flex space that can be used as a gameroom. White and bright kitchen cooktop island. 2 car attached garage and lots of great closet space and storage.