Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Centrally located 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with 3 car detached garage in The Woodlands! With 2 living areas and formal dining! Travertine floors, Granite Counter tops and Island In Kitchen. Washer and dryer included. Sprinkler system, recent flooring in den with fireplace. Carpets freshly cleaned and fresh paint in some rooms. Master bath features separate tub and shower, and Double Sinks. Cul de sac street! Zoned to Exemplary Galatas Elementary School. Ready for immediate move in!