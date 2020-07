Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lots of room for your family in the highly sought after area of Cottage Green. Nestled in a Traditional/Craftsman style mixture of homes. Built by David Weekly. Partial covered patio yard with lovely rose bushes. The front yard is maintained by the HOA. Sitting area on front porch. Great walk in pantry. Open floor plan with lots of upgrades. Convenient to shopping, trails, parks, The Woodlands Mall and various golf courses.