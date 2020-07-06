23 Cobble Gate Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE Sat, Nov 9, 1-3PM! BEST PRICE in Grogans Forest.NO CARPET in this Easy-Care Home 5 min from Hughes Landing,Town Center,Market Street!Small 25 unit townhome complex.This one backs to greenbelt (no road behind). Washer,dryer,refrigerator included.ALL the space you could want:Master and separate Study down,2 bedrooms+gameroom+ xtra room designatd as "office by builder" and just off the gameroom-these are up.HUGE master closet adjoins the laundry/utility room.Outside patio area with oversized deck.Pets on a case by case.