23 Alden Glen Drive

** 200 off first months rent! **



Charming 4 bed 2.5 bath located in Alden Bridge in The Woodlands. The home is nestled in a tightly-knit neighborhood community with excellent schools. Vast living space with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural light, and a fireplace in the living room make it perfect for guests. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Sprawling master suite with a large bathroom featuring dual vanity sinks, with a separate shower and tub. Two car garage with ample driveway space. Secluded backyard flanked with shade trees that keep the summer heat at bay. Pets ok!

