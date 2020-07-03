All apartments in The Woodlands
23 Alden Glen Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:51 AM

23 Alden Glen Drive

23 Alden Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23 Alden Glen Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** 200 off first months rent! **

Charming 4 bed 2.5 bath located in Alden Bridge in The Woodlands. The home is nestled in a tightly-knit neighborhood community with excellent schools. Vast living space with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural light, and a fireplace in the living room make it perfect for guests. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Sprawling master suite with a large bathroom featuring dual vanity sinks, with a separate shower and tub. Two car garage with ample driveway space. Secluded backyard flanked with shade trees that keep the summer heat at bay. Pets ok!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Alden Glen Drive have any available units?
23 Alden Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 23 Alden Glen Drive have?
Some of 23 Alden Glen Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Alden Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23 Alden Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Alden Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Alden Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 23 Alden Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23 Alden Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 23 Alden Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Alden Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Alden Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 23 Alden Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23 Alden Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 23 Alden Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Alden Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Alden Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Alden Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Alden Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

