226 Fairwind Trail Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully updated 1 story home in convenient Harpers Landing neighborhood. Amazing 3 car garage! Enter to find gorgeous slate floors, professional faux paint throughout & lovely light fixtures. Kitchen is complete with granite counters, stainless appliances & stained cabinetry. Fireplace has slate surround. Study with french doors is so versatile & has been converted to a playroom! Minutes to 45, shopping, schools, health facilities! Exemplary Woodlands Schools. Come take a look before its gone!