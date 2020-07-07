All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 226 Fairwind Trail Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
226 Fairwind Trail Dr
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:37 AM

226 Fairwind Trail Dr

226 Fairwind Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

226 Fairwind Trail Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77385
Harper's Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 1 story home in convenient Harpers Landing neighborhood. Amazing 3 car garage! Enter to find gorgeous slate floors, professional faux paint throughout & lovely light fixtures. Kitchen is complete with granite counters, stainless appliances & stained cabinetry. Fireplace has slate surround. Study with french doors is so versatile & has been converted to a playroom! Minutes to 45, shopping, schools, health facilities! Exemplary Woodlands Schools. Come take a look before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Fairwind Trail Dr have any available units?
226 Fairwind Trail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 226 Fairwind Trail Dr have?
Some of 226 Fairwind Trail Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Fairwind Trail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
226 Fairwind Trail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Fairwind Trail Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Fairwind Trail Dr is pet friendly.
Does 226 Fairwind Trail Dr offer parking?
Yes, 226 Fairwind Trail Dr offers parking.
Does 226 Fairwind Trail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Fairwind Trail Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Fairwind Trail Dr have a pool?
Yes, 226 Fairwind Trail Dr has a pool.
Does 226 Fairwind Trail Dr have accessible units?
No, 226 Fairwind Trail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Fairwind Trail Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Fairwind Trail Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Fairwind Trail Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 226 Fairwind Trail Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College