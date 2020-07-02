22 Johnathan Landing Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage hot tub

Ready to call home, this elegant Kingman Custom Home displays plenty of European warmth & character offering a private wooded backyard ideal for entertaining & relaxing in the pool/spa or beneath the covered patio. Cooler nights are enjoyed by the outdoor fireplace. Inside highlights two staircases, Travertine & hardwood floors, graceful columns, art niches & a neutral paint palette. Expansive windows provide natural light throughout. An open concept island kitchen features a breakfast bar, Professional SS appliances, granite counters & stained cabinets all overlooking the breakfast room & den w/wood beam ceiling & stacked stone fireplace. Handsome wood paneling, Plantation shutters & built-ins complete the study; elegant formal dining; master retreat & casita w/full bath down; 2 bedrooms & game room up w/balcony; all 4 bedrooms have en-suite baths! Minutes from John Cooper, shopping, dining, George Mitchell Reserve & The Woodlands / Creekside amenities. Quick access to 99 & I-45.