Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

22 Johnathan Landing Court

22 Johnathan Landing Court · No Longer Available
Location

22 Johnathan Landing Court, The Woodlands, TX 77389
Creekside Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Ready to call home, this elegant Kingman Custom Home displays plenty of European warmth & character offering a private wooded backyard ideal for entertaining & relaxing in the pool/spa or beneath the covered patio. Cooler nights are enjoyed by the outdoor fireplace. Inside highlights two staircases, Travertine & hardwood floors, graceful columns, art niches & a neutral paint palette. Expansive windows provide natural light throughout. An open concept island kitchen features a breakfast bar, Professional SS appliances, granite counters & stained cabinets all overlooking the breakfast room & den w/wood beam ceiling & stacked stone fireplace. Handsome wood paneling, Plantation shutters & built-ins complete the study; elegant formal dining; master retreat & casita w/full bath down; 2 bedrooms & game room up w/balcony; all 4 bedrooms have en-suite baths! Minutes from John Cooper, shopping, dining, George Mitchell Reserve & The Woodlands / Creekside amenities. Quick access to 99 & I-45.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Johnathan Landing Court have any available units?
22 Johnathan Landing Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 22 Johnathan Landing Court have?
Some of 22 Johnathan Landing Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Johnathan Landing Court currently offering any rent specials?
22 Johnathan Landing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Johnathan Landing Court pet-friendly?
No, 22 Johnathan Landing Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 22 Johnathan Landing Court offer parking?
Yes, 22 Johnathan Landing Court offers parking.
Does 22 Johnathan Landing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Johnathan Landing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Johnathan Landing Court have a pool?
Yes, 22 Johnathan Landing Court has a pool.
Does 22 Johnathan Landing Court have accessible units?
Yes, 22 Johnathan Landing Court has accessible units.
Does 22 Johnathan Landing Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Johnathan Landing Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Johnathan Landing Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Johnathan Landing Court does not have units with air conditioning.

