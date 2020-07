Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This could be your new home! - Gorgeous! Nicely maintained! Beautiful landscaping front & back! Home is clean and nicely maintained. Just installed wood floors in living and dining area; travertine in kitchen, entryway and bath; granite in kitchen and bathrooms and kitchen and bathroom sinks. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer, currently in good working order (but no warranty or repair included).



(RLNE3458342)