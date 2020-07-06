20 Lakeridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Elegant, remodeled 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Woodlands available with hardwood floors, attractive tile and clean carpet in the bedrooms. Smart lights, brushed stainless steel knobs on cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen adjacent to the formal dining area graced with a lovely chandelier. Open living space on both floors with a gas burning fireplace on the first floor and an overlook on the second floor family room. The master bedroom has a high vaulted ceiling and access to a private patio, the secondary bedroom also has a vaulted ceiling. Washer & dryer included, access to community lake, swimming pool and trails. Quick access to 45N, 99, 2920, major entertainment venues like The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands Mall and dining establishments. Zoned to Conroe ISD. *Small pets considered only *No deposit plan avail (must have checking acct w/debit card).