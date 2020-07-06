All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:19 PM

20 Lakeridge Drive

20 Lakeridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20 Lakeridge Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Elegant, remodeled 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Woodlands available with hardwood floors, attractive tile and clean carpet in the bedrooms. Smart lights, brushed stainless steel knobs on cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen adjacent to the formal dining area graced with a lovely chandelier. Open living space on both floors with a gas burning fireplace on the first floor and an overlook on the second floor family room. The master bedroom has a high vaulted ceiling and access to a private patio, the secondary bedroom also has a vaulted ceiling. Washer & dryer included, access to community lake, swimming pool and trails. Quick access to 45N, 99, 2920, major entertainment venues like The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands Mall and dining establishments. Zoned to Conroe ISD. *Small pets considered only *No deposit plan avail (must have checking acct w/debit card).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Lakeridge Drive have any available units?
20 Lakeridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 20 Lakeridge Drive have?
Some of 20 Lakeridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Lakeridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20 Lakeridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Lakeridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Lakeridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20 Lakeridge Drive offer parking?
No, 20 Lakeridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20 Lakeridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Lakeridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Lakeridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20 Lakeridge Drive has a pool.
Does 20 Lakeridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 20 Lakeridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Lakeridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Lakeridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Lakeridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Lakeridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

